***The next publish date of this report will be Tuesday, January 19 due to federal holiday on Monday, January 18, 2021.***

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 349,800 40,300 15,700 405,800

Last Week: 0 0 0 0

Year Ago: 377,500 59,900 94,300 531,700

***Beginning January 4, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), through its Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division (LPGMN), will change the publication date of this report from Friday to Monday. This will provide a true weekly average price (Sunday through Saturday). Currently, LPGMN utilizes cattle auction sales data from Friday through Thursday to compile this report. LPGMN will transition the publication date from Friday to Monday. By changing the publication to Monday, LPGMN will capture additional sales that occur at auctions on Friday afternoons and Saturdays, utilizing sales data from Sunday to Saturday, to capture a true weekly average price for feeder cattle.

No recent price comparison nationwide for week ending January 9 due to two full weeks of auctions being on limited scheduling or completely closed in observance of the Christmas and New Years holiday. Demand was reported as good throughout the nation the first full marketing week of 2021. The first full week of the year is typically the largest volume week of the year and this has been no exception with a heavy supply of cattle covering the entire weight spectrum. Many producers hold their calf crop until the first week of the year to sell and this year was no different.

There will undoubtedly be another Overall, weather conditions were favorable for transporting cattle and auctions ran longer than normal at most locations. There are some areas where ranchers are dealing with some mud, as temperatures were not cold enough to keep the ground frozen. Wheat grazing areas have recently received significant amounts of moisture and are looking forward to a few sunny days to get more calves turned out when the wheat growth can outpace forage consumption by the bovine. Light weight grazing type calves with many more days left before heading to a feedyard found the best demand as there is a lot more time for them to offer opportunities for profit. The CME Cattle Complex started the year out with a bang and not to the positive side. On Monday, Feeder Cattle contracts bumped up against closing limit lower, but held to close 3.725 to 4.20 lower on the front three months. Live Cattle contracts were pulled along and closed 2.125 to 3.00 lower for the front three months.

This week in the fed cattle arena, the Northern Plains dressed sales sold at 176.00 to 177.00, while trades in the Southern Plains live sales sold at 112.00. Corn prices have soared recently and are at a six year high near the 5.00 mark with the US dollar index at its lowest level since 2018. Choice Boxed-beef values continue to see some erosion, trading near their lows as January is not noted as a consumer beef month with loins and ribs down considerably since the holidays.

On the week, Choice cutout closed 3.15 lower at 206.80, while Select was 1.04 higher at 196.69; as the Choice-Select spread has narrowed to 10.11. Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection for week ending January 9, 2021 was estimated at 651K for the week, 136K more than last week(holiday) and 8K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 59 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers.

Auction Receipts: 349,800 Last Week 0 Last Year 377,500