RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 136,200 38,500 27,000 201,700
Last Week: 134,200 29,300 34,700 198,200
Year Ago: 144,000 57,400 8,500 209,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold very uneven as the week was a rollercoaster. Early week sales were uneven nationwide; 3.00 lower to 2.00 higher. However, the story began to change mid-week and by week’s end there was no question the market was sharply higher.
The supply of feeders was moderate to heavy, with many load lots of yearlings which had been hidden back for the summer markets starting to show up. Demand was moderate to good as typical the summer market finds the best demand for yearlings which are always harder to find in the summer, but more so this year than ever before.
The calf market is being pulled along and plenty of buyers for those as well, however the quality and condition must be top notch to fetch the extreme top prices. The feeder market was fueled this week by plunging corn prices in anticipation of the USDA acreage report that was released on Friday. Corn acres were reported at over 94 million acres, over 2 million more than the estimates of market analysts. Soybean acreage was estimated at 83.5 million acres, 4 million acres less than estimates.
Cattlemen were pleased to see the increase in corn acreage and was also hoping for a forecast of rains and a possible change in weather patterns as NOAA has forecasted an El Nino effect moving through this summer and into fall. Although very uplifting everyone is praying for a change in the weather pattern as it will take much more than one good weekend of rain to really make a difference.
December new crop corn futures closed the week down 93 cents and ended the week with a “4” figure as the first digit in the price. The weekly trend on November soybeans were down sharply until the report; only to be over 33 cents higher for the week after closing Friday 78 cents higher.
The CME Cattle Complex had a great up-week as August and October Live Cattle futures were over 5.00 higher on the week. August through November Feeder cattle futures skyrocketed over 11.00 higher for the week. Drought conditions continue to worsen although some rains did finally come very late in the week and over the weekend.
A derecho found the Plains to roll through again and left some devastation in its path in Illinois with corn flattened and thousands of people out of power in the Central Illinois area. Auction barns around the state of Missouri have been seeing at least double or even triple the number of cull cows as what is seasonally normal. Lack of grass and hay has producers cutting back herds and a several cows in the prime of their lives are not going to see another calving season as there just aren’t many buyers that have the feed to take them home. The only plus side is the market for slaughter cows remains good and checks for weight up cows are much higher than anyone is accustomed to receiving.
Cash sales in the South Plains sold 2.00 lower at 178.00 and Nebraska dressed sales were steady at 290.00. Live trades in Nebraska sold steady at 182.00 to 185.00. Boxed beef prices continue sliding. Choice boxed beef closed the week 6.29 lower at 327.72, while Select was 6.33 lower at 293.63 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 644K for the week, 5K less than last week, and 3K more than a year ago. This report will take a break reporting the week of July 4 due to very limited number of auctions taking place from July 3 to July 8. The Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News Division of USDA hopes that everyone has a safe Independence Day holiday. Auction volume this week included 48% weighing over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
