RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 191,800 29,800 33,400 255,000
Last Week: 319,300 70,300 10,600 400,200
Year Ago: 261,100 10,900 22,800 294,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher in the South Central and Southeast, while the North Central region sold 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Demand was moderate to good. Quality is a bit harder to find currently and mostly just a timing issue as much of this years’ marketing is complete with many producers holding cattle for the post-holiday run now.
This past week’s auction receipts are lighter than the past couple weeks and many auctions have now called it a year on the marketing side of things. Blizzard conditions in the North Plains this past week made auctions cancel sales or rescheduled to Saturday and into the coming week.
The demand for grass type cattle have waned somewhat in the North and bigger short yearling weight calves were being more sought after. Even though more than 75% of the country has drought designation status, recent moisture in many areas have led many to feeding in the mud currently. Cold weather setting in and is going to firm up the ground. This coming week a low-pressure system is expected to set in the middle of the country and ranchers concerned over dangerously cold temperatures.
What few producers that aren’t already feeding full diets will be by Christmas. The next question will be if enough forage is available to keep cow bellies full for the rest of the winter. In Nebraska, hay prices are roughly 70.00 per ton higher this year than last. With only one month left in the year, Preliminary YTD cattle slaughter numbers show a 5.2 pct increase in heifer slaughter over a year ago and 13 pct increase over the 5-year-average.
YTD Beef cow slaughter is over 12 pct more than a year ago and over 25 pct more than the previous 5-year average. There is no doubt the cow herd is in contraction mode, and it will take time to get more cows back to ranches. If fences haven’t been bulldozed to make room for row crop production, there is still a chance for herd expansion to happen. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains were steady to 2.00 higher at 155.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 1.00 higher at 248.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 13.90 higher at 262.83, while Select was 14.19 higher at 235.45 for the same period. This year’s boxed beef prices came into line with last year’s prices in one week. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 629K for the week, 23K less than last week, and 29K less than a year ago.
On Thursday, the complete list of cold storage inventory items will be released by USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). In addition, the latest Cattle on Feed data will be published on Friday. Go to https://www.nass.usda.gov/ after 3:00 PM ET on Thursday and Friday to retrieve the most recent data.
On behalf of the Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News, we would like to wish safe and happy holiday season. This will be the last National Feeder Cattle summary published for 2022. May you have a very blessed New Year!
Auction volume this week included 43% weighing over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.