RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 319,300 70,300 10,600 400,200
Last Week: 305,900 30,600 51,300 387,800
Year Ago: 302,000 15,300 10,500 327,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher, with the lighter weights seeing the most advance. The supply of feeders this week was heavy; this was the second largest auction volume week of the year, following the week ending January 15, 2022 (first full marketing week of the year) by around 30K head. Large receipts will be at auctions this third week after Thanksgiving and many auctions will not host a sale during the two-week period of Christmas and New Year’s. A large winter storm is in the forecast for this next week which caused some cattle producers to hurry and get their cattle consigned and sold before it hits as travel will be treacherous. Backgrounders have been more than willing to take on calves right now as the temperatures typically moderate during December and farmer/feeders have put the combines away for the year, so they have more time to dedicate to the cattle operation. In addition, cattle feeders have some confidence with where the futures for fed cattle are and the demand at auctions is reported to be from moderate to very good. Negotiated cash continues to pull fed futures higher, however light receipts this week were reported this week as feedlot operators are bullish moving into lighter supplies forecasted in the future by many analysts. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains were steady to 2.00 lower at 153.00 to 155.00, while dressed sale in Nebraska sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower at 247.00. For comparison, last year this week, Southern Plains prices were at 138.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska were at 218.00. Packers are no doubt looking ahead to the two weeks of holiday shortened slaughter of Christmas and New Year’s and were not willing to take on any more live inventory than necessary to fill beef contracts. Cutout prices continue to be under pressure due to some excess beef in the pipeline. The larger harvest in recent weeks and some consumers are shying away from the higher prices at the grocery store, even though the Choice cutout value has slipped in recent weeks after a recent high of 265.18 on November 3. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.00 lower at 248.93, while Select was 3.30 lower at 221.26 for the same period. Last year’s Choice Boxed beef price was reported at 264.54 this week as Select was price at 252.24. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 652K for the week, 11K less than last week, and 30K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 45 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
