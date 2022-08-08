RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 157,800 48,800 207,300 413,900
Last Week: 150,600 61,900 8,900 221,400
Year Ago: 174,200 58,600 204,600 437,400
Compared to last week, calf and yearling market is extremely active as most sales this past week traded firm to 5.00 higher some instances 6.00-8.00 higher. There were many long strings of yearlings sold with very good demand as buyers are still eager to chase the market higher. There were several large sales this past week as Winter Livestock in Dodge City continued with their 2nd of two special Anniversary Sales on Wednesday selling near 5900 head with many highlights including 620 head of fancy 600-650 lb heifers averaging 615 lbs selling for a weighted average price of 186.17 with Salina and Pratt on Thursday both having impressive sales as well. Herreid Livestock in Herreid, SD on Friday sold 861 head of 850-900 lb steers averaging 881 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 189.04. In Valentine, NE on Thursday sold 386 head of 800-850 lb steers averaging 828 lbs for a weighted price of 198.05 and 252 head of steers weighing 750-800 lbs averaging 761 lbs for a weighted average price of 210.04. Superior Livestock held their Video Royale in Winnemucca, NV this past week selling a little over 200,000 head on offer with many highlights too numerous to mention as price levels grow even loftier as buyers don’t have to take delivery until later in the year. Their Preliminary Report was released on Wednesday with many Value-Added cattle on offer all selling with very good demand, with many of the 6 weight steers for October delivery mostly averaging well over the 2.00/per lb mark with many 9 weight steers over the 180.00/per lb level. Buyers flexed their muscle in pursuing all classes of feeder cattle this past week despite high feed cost. Despite the exceptional drought, encompassing many areas of the Southwest and major cattle producing states backgrounders and cattle feeders are banking that cattle will be good property to own in the next calendar year. Negotiated cash fed cattle in the Southern Plains was mostly 135.00-136.00 with the bulk at 136.00, Northern Plains ranged from 140.00-143.00 with a few up to 145.00 in Nebraska and 147.00 in Iowa, Dressed Sales ranged from 225.00-232.00. Boxed-beef cutout value closed the week with Choice down 1.66 at 264.62 and Select 1.68 lower at 238.67 with a Choice-Select spread of 25.95. Livestock Slaughter under Federal Inspection estimated at 651K for the week, 18K less than last week, 7K more than last year. Auction volume this week included 56% over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
