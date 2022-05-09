Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. The supply of feeders was moderate this week as farmers and ranchers look forward to having some higher temperatures to get the grass growing and the fields dried out from recent rains. Demand was good to very good for weaned fall calves with good demand for feedlot placements. Ranchers are showing up to special replacement cattle sales, however they are taking in inventory before arrival at the sale as some ranchers are curtailing numbers to lighten the stocking rate. Even though nice rains have come in the last couple of weeks in the mid-section of the country, short grass is seen in many areas and forage growth is behind normal for this time of year. Lower than normal carryover of baled hay from last year is a concern as ranchers struggle with limited progress of hay production. Ranchers have been chomping at the bit to get the swathers out to get first cutting of alfalfa down or to get wheat hay laid down. A multiday heat wave will be in the Corn Belt this week and farmers are ready to take advantage of their large planters to put a lot of corn and soybeans in the ground in a short period of time. Planting progress can move along at a very quick pace with the size of equipment now-a-days. Long hours are not as mentally challenging as they once were with the inventions of autosteer and 24 row planters. The CME Feeder Cattle contracts gained back most of the losses of the previous week, however Live Cattle contracts were only incrementally higher on the week respectively. The cash fed cattle trade was steady this week at 140.00 in the Southern Plains, however the Nebraska dressed trade was steady at 232.00. There is a disparity of 6.00 between the Nebraska live trade at 146.00 and the Southern Plains live trade quoted earlier. Choice boxed beef closed the week 6.43 lower at 254.44, while Select was 2.91 lower at 245.06 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 657K for the week, 8K more than last week and 18K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 51% weighing over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
