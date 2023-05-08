Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the Southeast sold 1.00 to 4.00 higher, while those in the North and South Central regions sold uneven; 3.00 lower to 3.00 higher. As we entered May, analysts believe that auction receipts will fall as the calendar moves into the summer months. No doubt that will happen as cowherds have shrunk in the last couple years mainly due to the drought that plagues the Central part of the country.
The drought in Kansas has now moved into Missouri ranging from Southwest region to their Northeast region. Currently, over 45% of the country has a drought designation. Farmers have been planting at a robust pace this past week with many having completed planting several weeks in advance due to excellent weather conditions to get the crop in the ground. Those farmers that have many miles to travel will get work done quick with their million-dollar-plus units that have 24-plus row planters in their arsenal.
This week, fundamentals were not able to hold the market after the April Live Cattle came off the board. This week in the CME Cattle complex was the worst weekly loss in 3 years. The May through October Feeder Cattle futures appeared to be in need of a correction and were 8.00 to 9.30 lower for the week. Live Cattle contracts were 3.000 to 4.275 lower on the week as feedyards were happy to get business done on Tuesday and Wednesday this past week. Even though showlists will no doubt be smaller in the long run, feedyard managers understand they need to work through what they have front and center in their yards.
Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 lower at 172.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 to 5.00 lower at 281.00. Live sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 lower from 176.00 to 178.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.25 lower at 309.19, while Select was 0.18 lower at 288.16 for the same period. The Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 623K for the week, 1K less than last week, and 38K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 45% weighing over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
