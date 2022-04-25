RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 155,500 42,200 32,000 229,700
Last Week: 154,800 35,700 2,700 193,200
Year Ago: 181,600 50,500 45,800 277,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Demand was reported as moderate to good with the best demand for those calves and yearlings in light flesh condition. New crop fall calves have been making their way to town the past few weeks; amid discounts for those that are short weaned or anything carrying extra flesh. Most calves in the South and Central Plains don’t have much extra flesh on them as more and more producers are starting to run out of feed (hay or silage) because they can’t turn cattle out on wheat. Typically, many calves graze out wheat, however this year, farmers want ranchers to get their cattle off wheat so they can harvest the wheat for the highest price in a long time. This week a year ago, the July 2021 Hard Red Winter Wheat contract was 6.8050. This year the July 2022 HRWW contract closed at 11.4950. In addition, ranchers are having to adjust stocking rates, so they don’t overgraze until moisture falls from the sky. Cost of gains are now just about even with where the fed cattle prices are, so feedyards are watching for when the efficiency of those fats turns south. Cattle on Feed Report was released Friday afternoon with On Feed at 102%; Placements at 100 % with the average guess at 92.3%. Marketings were 98%. The April 1 On Feed number is the largest since the series started in 1996 and the third month in a row with the largest on feed for the data series. The unavailability of wheat pasture inflated the placement number beyond analysts’ average guesses. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 higher from the previous week at 140.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 3.00 to 5.00 higher at 230.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.71 lower at 267.91, while Select was 4.13 lower at 254.77 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 665K for the week, 31K more than last week and the same as a year ago. Here in this report a few weeks ago, beef cow slaughter for the first full eight weeks of the year was mentioned. Now that the first quarter has passed, the NASS beef cow slaughter can be summarized in a simple three letter word... ”wow”. First quarter beef cow slaughter was reported 17.3 pct larger than last year; 28.3 pct larger than the previous 5-year average and a whopping 34.4 pct larger than the previous 10-year average. In addition, the first quarter non-fed slaughter is the largest since 1990. The January 2023 beef cow inventory is on track to be under 30 million cows easily if cow herd liquidation continues throughout 2022. In addition to the recent drought factor, beef producers continue to get older, and some will see the allure to sleeping all night in the early spring and not having to worry about a heifer calving in sub-zero temperatures with snow blowing 40 mph. Also on Friday, the Cold Storage Report was released with total red meat supplies in freezers 1% higher than last month and 9 % higher from last year. Total lbs of beef in freezers were up 1% from last month and 11% higher than last year. On Tuesday, the May Corn futures was within a 1/4 cent of 8.20 per bushel: the contract high so far. Players then started taking profits and closed the week at 7.93. New crop corn was nearly 11 cents lower on the week even though below normal temperatures enveloped the “I” corn producing states. With the invent of high-speed planters, planting progress isn’t that big of a deal anymore unless the country gets into a cold, wet weather pattern where farmers can’t get in fields to plant. Auction volume this week included 56% weighing over 600 lbs and 46% heifers.
