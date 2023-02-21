Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Demand continues to be good to very good on the lighter overall offerings this week. The uptrend in auction market prices since the first of the years continues, but not at a rapid rate that was seen a few weeks ago. Auction top prices were not as high as they were a couple weeks ago, however the type of cattle seen would be the reason why. Condition remains the main factor for buyers as they are wanting high quality cattle to fill grazing orders. Cattle feeders are feeling very optimistic about the fat cattle market, as it topped at moved higher again this week. The summer and fall months of the Feeder Cattle contracts are very attractive and backgrounders want to get their cattle needs secured to have some cattle to sell during that timeframe. Grass will be here before they know it as the calendar gets ready to turn to March and calving season for an overwhelming majority of producers in the country. The supply of grazing calves will be lighter in the upcoming weeks, but those types and kinds will be available again whenever fall calving producers send their calves to market in late March to late May. Mud has also been a factor as not everyone has been able to get in and out with trailers currently and getting stuck is easy to do by midmorning or afternoon once temperatures climb a little. Feedlot managers have dug in their heels the last weeks as live cattle prices climb to levels not seen since April 2015. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 to 2.00 higher at 162.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 3.00 higher at 257.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 11.38 higher at 281.04, while Select was 11.60 higher at 265.89 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 627K for the week, 3K less than last week, and 43K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 57% weighing over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
