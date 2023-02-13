Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the Southeast sold 5.00 to 9.00 higher while the other areas were steady to 3.00 higher. The weather cooperated more this week with over 100K more auction cattle reported this week than last, and transportation of livestock was not an issue. Demand was reported as good to very good with the thin, green kind wanted by buyers brought higher prices. Order buyers are out in full force currently trying to make sure they have enough cattle to fill pastures when grass arrives. The big jump in the market since the start of the year has producers leaving barns with bigger checks than expected and much talk of how high will prices be this fall when the spring born calves come off the cows. There is no way to have that crystal ball and know that right now, however the market still has a way to go to get to 2014 levels. Even if those levels are reached the situation currently is much different as corn, fuel and other input prices are generally twice as high as when the cattle market reached those record levels; so profits sure won't be the same. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 higher at 160.00 to 161.00. Dressed sales in Nebraska sold 4.00 higher at 254.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.92 higher at 269.66, while Select was 2.68 higher at 254.29 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 630K for the week, 11K less than last week, and 41K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 57% weighing over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
