Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to combined $1.39B

DES MOINES, Iowa | With the widest reach of any lotteries in the U.S., Powerball and Mega Millions are designed to produce eyepopping jackpots that generate huge sales. It's safe to say it's working, as their combined jackpots reached an estimated $1.39 billion on Thursday.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, when an estimated $750 million prize will be up for grabs. The drawing for an estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night.

Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme

HOUSTON | A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has been sentenced to six years in prison for bilking investors out of millions of dollars.

Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, 67, was sentenced Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he and his co-defendant, Gregory A. Smith, were indicted in 2018.

Caldwell, who in March pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the senior pastor of Houston's Windsor Village United Methodist Church, which has about 14,000 members. He's been a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

According to federal prosecutors, Caldwell and Smith, a Shreveport-based investment adviser, used their clout and influence to persuade people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds. The bonds were reportedly issued by the former Republic of China that lost power to the communist government in 1949. The bonds aren't recognized by China's current government and have no investment value.

Earthquake sets off landslides, flattens homes in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia | A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness. At least three people died and 200 were injured, but authorities were still collecting information from devastated areas.

Thousands of displaced people were evacuated to several temporary shelters. The magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday was centered 22 miles south of West Sulawesi province's Mamuju district, at a depth of 11 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.