Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas and Louisiana

By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Beta trudged toward the coasts of Texas and Louisiana on Sunday, threatening to bring more rain, wind and stress to a part of the country that has already been drenched and battered during this year's unusually busy hurricane season.

While Beta could bring up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain to some areas of Texas and Louisiana over the next several days, it was no longer expected to reach hurricane intensity, the National Weather Service said Sunday. Beta was moving a little faster Sunday afternoon and was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

Forecasters said Beta was not expected to bring the same amount of rainfall that Texas experienced during either Hurricane Harvey in 2017 or Tropical Storm Imelda last year. Harvey dumped more than 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain on Houston and caused $125 billion in damage in Texas. Imelda, which hit Southeast Texas, was one of the wettest cyclones on record.

California wildfire likely to grow from wind, low humidity

By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The destruction wrought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles approached 156 square miles (404 square kilometers) Sunday, burning structures, homes and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities.

The blaze, known as the Bobcat Fire, is expected to grow through Sunday and Monday as critical fire weather conditions continued due to gusty wind and low humidity. Additional evacuation warnings were issued Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were, however, able to defend Mount Wilson this weekend, which overlooks greater Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains and has a historic observatory founded more than a century ago and numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California.

The Bobcat Fire started Sept. 6 and has already doubled in size over the last week — becoming one of Los Angeles County's largest wildfires in history, according to the Los Angeles Times. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze is 15% contained as teams attempt to determine the scope of the destruction in the area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of downtown LA. Thousands of residents in the foothill communities of the Antelope Valley were ordered to evacuate Saturday as winds pushed the flames into Juniper Hills.

Roland Pagan watched his Juniper Hills house burn through binoculars as he stood on a nearby hill, according to the Los Angeles Times .

"The ferocity of this fire was shocking," Pagan, 80, told the newspaper. "It burned my house alive in just 20 minutes."

Resident Perry Chamberlain evacuated initially but returned to extinguish a fire inside his storage container, according to the Southern California News Group, and ended up helping others put out a small fire in their horse stall.

Chamberlain said Juniper Hills had been like a majestic "sylvan forest" but the fire burned the Juniper and sage brush and a variety of trees.

"It used to be Juniper Hills," he said. "Now it's just Hills."

The wildfire also destroyed the nature center at Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area, a geological wonder that attracts some 130,000 visitors per year.

Though the Bobcat Fire neared the high desert community of Valyermo, a Benedictine monastery there appeared to have escaped major damage, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Statewide, nearly 19,000 firefighters continue to fight more than two dozen major wildfires. More than 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 5,468 square miles (14,164 square kilometers) in California this year, including many since a mid-August barrage of dry lightning ignited parched vegetation.

Asia Today: Fewer cases in Melbourne, new surge in India

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, has moved close to easing severe lockdown restrictions after recording only 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

It was the second day in a row new infections fell below 30, after 21 were reported on Saturday, the lowest daily number since June 19. There were also five deaths recorded Sunday.

Melbourne's lockdown restrictions are due to be eased next weekend when child care centers will be allowed to reopen and gatherings of up to five people from two different households will be permitted. But that depends on the rolling 14-day average of new cases being below 50.

With the lower numbers this weekend, the rolling average is now 36.2.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described an unexpected fall in Australia's unemployment rate to 9.3% — down 14 percentage points from its peak during the pandemic — as "pleasant encouragement."

The figures show about 400,000 Australians recently have returned to work.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— India has registered 92,605 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and is expected to surpass the United States as the pandemic's worst-hit country within weeks. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 1,133 additional deaths for a total of 86,752. Sunday's surge raised the country's virus tally to over 5.4 million. India, however, also has the highest number of recovered patients in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. Its recovery rate stands at about 80%. Over 60% of the active cases are concentrated in five of India's 28 states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced scathing criticism for its handling of the pandemic amid a contracting economy that left millions jobless.

— Myanmar, faced with a rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths, has announced the tightest restrictions so far to fight the spread of the disease. The new measures, announced Sunday by Health Minister Dr, Myint Htwe, cover Yangon, the country's biggest city and main transportation hub. Measures effective Monday allow just one person per household out of their homes for shopping, and two for hospital visits, although a driver is also permitted when traveling by car. Wearing face masks is mandatory. All office staffs must work from home, while factories, finishing and construction enterprises must halt operations from Sept 24 to Oct. 7. Travel out of Yangon was already banned and all domestic flights grounded on Sept. 11. Until an upsurge in coronavirus cases last month in the western state of Rakhine, Myanmar had appeared to have largely been spared from the pandemic, having recorded just 353 virus cases as of the beginning of August. The country as of Sunday has 5,541 cases, including 92 deaths.

— Train stations and airports in Japan are filled with people traveling over the "Silver Week" holiday weekend, in a sign of recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. The surge in domestic travel is in contrast to previous holidays, when pressure was high for people living in urban congested areas to stay home and avoid areas with fewer infections. The new daily cases in Tokyo have recently fluctuated around 200, but Japan does not have widespread testing and many cases are likely going undetected. Baseball games, stores and theaters are open again with social distancing, mask-wearing, hand sanitizers and temperature checks. A study by mobile carrier NTT DoCoMo showed crowd size at a domestic terminal at Tokyo's main Haneda airport, as well as train stations and shopping districts nationwide. Japan, with about 1,500 deaths related to COVID-19, has banned almost all overseas visitors and requires quarantine and virus checks for returning Japanese. The Silver Week includes this weekend and two national holidays, Respect for the Aged Day and the Autumn Equinox.

— South Korea's new coronavirus tally has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than a month. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that the newly counted 82 cases took the country's total to 22,975 with 383 deaths. The drop is likely partly driven by the fact that authorities conduct fewer tests on weekends. But even before Sunday, South Korea's daily tally has held in the 100s for more than two weeks, down from 400 in late August. Health officials say the downward trend is a result of stringent social distancing rules imposed on the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. Those rules were recently relaxed. The government is urging the public not to lower their guard as small-scale clusters are still being reported.

Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries

HELSINKI — A Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people aboard ran aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries Sunday, and rescuers evacuated the vessel's passengers to shore, Finnish authorities said.

The Finnish coast guard tweeted that the M/S Amorella operated by ferry company Viking Line between the Finnish western port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm hit ground south of the port of Langnas in the Aland Islands near the Julgrund island

"There are no reported human casualties," Viking Line said in a short statement adding that the situation with the vessel was "stable." The vessel had 200 passengers and a crew of 80 aboard.

The coast guard were alerted to the incident just before 1 p.m. Finnish time, and rescue boats evacuated those onboard to shore. Authorities were investigating why the ferry ran aground.

Viking Line CEO Jan Hanses told the Finnish public broadcaster YLE that the accident was caused either by technical failure or human error.

"Something has gone wrong with the ship's steering," Hanses told YLE, adding that water had leaked into one of the vessel's sections but was unable to specify how bad the leakage was.

The coast guard said it hadn't observed oil leakage in the area as a result of the grounding.

The number of passengers aboard the vessel, capable of carrying up to 2,500 people, was unusually low because of the Nordic region's coronavirus travel restrictions which have badly hit Baltic Sea ferry companies.

The Aland Islands, an autonomous Finnish territory, are midway between the two port cities and M/S Amorella was set to make a scheduled stop there en route to Stockholm.

The archipelago consists of thousands of named and unnamed islands and its shallow waters and narrow passages are particularly tricky to navigate for large ships.

Finnish media reported the M/S Amorella ran aground in the same place in 2013.