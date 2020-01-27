U.S. says Air Force plane

crashed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan | An American military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no indications so far it’d been brought down by enemy fire.

The spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Col. Sonny Leggett, said that the military plane, a Bombardier E-11A, crashed in the Ghazni province and an investigation of its causes was ongoing.

The Bombardier E-11A is a U.S. Air Force electronic surveillance plane. Video from the crash site circulating on social media appeared to show its charred ruins.

Monday’s plane crash is not expected to derail U.S.-Taliban peace talks if it turns out to have been an accident.