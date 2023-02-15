NASCAR Season Preview Auto Racing

Austin Cindric takes the checkered flag in front of Bubba Wallace to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

 Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kevin Harvick is looking for the exit ramp as he enters his final season as a NASCAR driver while seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is sliding back into stock cars.

Harvick’s farewell tour will come nine years after his only Cup Series title and ahead of a move into the broadcast booth. Johnson, after two years in IndyCar, has returned to NASCAR as its newest team owner.

