Colt Skouby, a resident of Gower, Missouri, was misspelled in Thursday's article, "Exotic pet numbers increasing nationwide," due to a reporter's error. The News-Press apologizes for this error.
Name misspelled in Thursday article
- News-Press NOW
-
- Updated
- 0
Colt Skouby, a resident of Gower, Missouri, was misspelled in Thursday's article, "Exotic pet numbers increasing nationwide," due to a reporter's error. The News-Press apologizes for this error.
Alexander Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.
Alexander Simone
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim of Monday night crash has died
- Thunderbirds arrive, controlled crash during practice
- Officer, driver taken to Mosaic after crash
- Nodaway deputy saves teen from suicide
- Apple Blossom Parade returns on Saturday
- Buchanan County woman files suit in father's death in mid-Missouri
- St. Joe resident charged with assault by peanuts
- Buchanan County COVID-19 cases on the rise
- Police vehicle involved in car crash
- Cool Crest to re-open on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.