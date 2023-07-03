Anticipation is at an all-time high on the campus of Missouri Western State University as faculty and staff await the arrival of the Kansas City Chiefs. Missouri Western is fortunate to host the nation’s premiere NFL team at Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care for the 13th time since 2010. It’s the first ever opportunity for the university community to provide accommodations for the franchise as world champions.
“We looked forward to massive crowds of fans after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIV, but those plans collapsed in the early stages of the pandemic” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, President of Missouri Western. “It’s truly been a thrill having the team return to St. Joseph these last two years, but I don’t think our campus has seen anything like the celebratory interest expected for this training camp.”
It’s been an exciting summer at Missouri Western, and not just because the Chiefs are well-positioned to begin their title defense on our practice fields. In mid-July, MWSU and North Central Missouri College joined forces to break ground for the Convergent Technology Alliance Center, also known as CTAC, an engineering building designed to educate the next generation of students to meet the workforce needs of this region.
“CTAC will provide training in skilled manufacturing, construction, industrial technology and cybersecurity programs for both degrees and certifications. Traditional students and adult learners alike will benefit from the state-of-the-art equipment and expertise of the faculty, beginning in the fall of 2024,” Dr. Kennedy continued. “With support from the City of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, the State of Missouri and tremendous industry partners, the CTAC represents a genuine team effort advancing workforce development.”
A team effort not unlike the one it takes for the Chiefs to execute another championship season - and for Missouri Western to host training camp in the proud community of St. Joseph.
“We’re very grateful for the teamwork the city, the county, Mosaic Life Care and other local partners provide over the month-long period it takes to make Chiefs camp a success. I am also grateful beyond measure for the university’s team of staff and volunteers who work so hard to provide a
top-notch experience to the team and their fans,” she said. “The excitement of the fans and the
annual impact that training camp has on our community makes the effort worthwhile.”
Griffon Football Home Schedule
Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium
Aug. 31 vs. Central Missouri, 7 p.m., Gold Rush
Sept. 23 vs. Fort Hays State, 6 p.m., Family Day
Sept. 30 vs. Emporia State, 4 p.m., Homecoming
Oct. 14 vs. Northwest Missouri State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Northeastern State, 1 p.m., Hall of Fame Game
