Anticipation is at an all-time high on the campus of Missouri Western State University as faculty and staff await the arrival of the Kansas City Chiefs. Missouri Western is fortunate to host the nation’s premiere NFL team at Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care for the 13th time since 2010. It’s the first ever opportunity for the university community to provide accommodations for the franchise as world champions.

“We looked forward to massive crowds of fans after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIV, but those plans collapsed in the early stages of the pandemic” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, President of Missouri Western. “It’s truly been a thrill having the team return to St. Joseph these last two years, but I don’t think our campus has seen anything like the celebratory interest expected for this training camp.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.