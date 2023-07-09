Mason Holton

The St. Joseph Mustangs won in walk-off fashion versus the Jefferson City Renegades 3-2 on Saturday, earning their 23rd win of the season.

Saturday’s defensive showcase featured two pitching changes for both the Mustangs and Renegades, and Saturday’s walk-off came down to pitching well in the ninth inning with the game tied at two.

