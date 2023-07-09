The St. Joseph Mustangs won in walk-off fashion versus the Jefferson City Renegades 3-2 on Saturday, earning their 23rd win of the season.
Saturday’s defensive showcase featured two pitching changes for both the Mustangs and Renegades, and Saturday’s walk-off came down to pitching well in the ninth inning with the game tied at two.
A solid 8th inning by Andrew Clark of the Mustangs allowing no earned runs in the inning put the pressure on Braden Berry who came in for Clark. Berry delivered in the ninth with two strikeouts and a groundout with no hits allowed and no walks.
The Renegades would head into the bottom of the ninth hoping to extend the game after failing to score in the final three innings. Jaden Kolb came in for starter Jonah Sarabia in the top of the seventh inning. Kolb in his 2.2 innings pitched allowed one run and one hit.
However, the mistakes began to mount for Kolb in the bottom of the ninth despite a solid start to the inning. With one runner on first and two outs, a wild pitch allowed Will Dryburgh to advance to second as things began to snowball. Kolb would then hit current batter Brayden Luikart with a pitch to put runners on first and second, opening the door for Renegades management to make a pitching change.
The Renegades would look to Connor Polli to get out of the jam. Polli would walk ensuing batter Trevor McCollum, loading the bases for future Wichita State Shocker Ryan Callahan. Polli would walk Callahan, bringing in the winning run to end the game.
With the win on Saturday, the Mustangs now set atop the North division of the MINK League. At 23-11 and 21-11 in conference play, the team is above the Clarinda A’s.
Saturday also marked the third time the Mustangs have beaten the Renegades in 2023. MINK League play continues for the Mustangs on Tuesday when they travel to Des Moines for a doubleheader with the Peak Prospects after their contest last Friday was postponed due to weather.
