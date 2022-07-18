In the blink of an eye, the St. Joseph Mustangs are down to their last four games of the regular season this week.
The Mustangs currently sit at second place in the North Division of the MINK League with Clarinda just in front of them. This could have implications come playoff time when they look to defend their, now, Back-to-Back MINK League title.
“I really think it's just staying together, just playing together, manufacturing runs, getting people in and just doing what we gotta do. Everyone’s gotta do their job and we'll be alright,” said pitcher Jay Greco.
The Mustangs have certainly had their fair share of close contests which had caused concern for head coach Johnny Coy. Between June 28 and July 8, the Mustangs had four of eight games won in walk-off fashion. Coy had said in the past that he wanted to see his team jump on opposing teams earlier rather than taking a good majority of the game to get going offensively. Coy has seen more of a difference in his team as of late.
“We had a stretch there where we were getting down early over and over and over and having to claw our way back. Now we’re jumping on teams a little bit earlier,” said Coy. “Obviously, you want to get ahead as early as you can in game and not have to stress too much at the end of games.”
Being able to jump out to early leads offers a sigh of relief for pitchers trying to hold leads and trying to fend off opposing offenses trying to take the lead from them. Pitcher Tanner Schmidt echoed a similar sentiment about getting off to leads early and how it helps pitchers do their job.
“It seems like everything falls in place better in later innings whenever you have the lead a lot of the time,” said Schmidt.
The Mustangs were on a two-game win streak heading into Monday after having dropped three games in a row before. They’re 5-5 in their last 10 games, and fortunately for St. Joseph, their offense isn’t having a tough time accumulating runs. They currently lead the MINK League in runs this year with 298 total runs scored.
The pitching staff has also been on top of their game night in and night out according to statistics. They have the second lowest ERA this season with a 4.11 earned run average. They're just behind clarinda for first in that category.
