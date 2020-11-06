For the second straight season, Doniphan West girls cross country was crowned as 1A State Champions.

The Mustangs repeated despite dealing with so much adversity throughout the season in the form of injuries and COVID issues.

Sophomore Chole Clevenger missed the Sabetha meet due to injury, junior Elle Williams was in quarantine for both the Sabetha and league meet and junior Emma Albers was out with an injury for the state meet.

Coach Gina Clevenger said her team continued to show immense resilience throughout the season.

"They had to overcome the odds, and work together to get things done, and they did that," Clevenger said. "I have said before, that the measure of a good team is when one team member falters, or goes down, the others can step up, and still accomplish the goals set before them. These girls did that twice this year."

Coach Clevenger said the achievement of reaching the top of the mountain two years in a row is indeed special.

"It was definitely special to repeat as state champs," Clevenger said. "It takes a lot of hard work to get to the top, and a lot more hard work to stay there."

Williams finished second with a time of 19:56, Clevenger was fifth with a time of 20:33, Sophomore Claire Cole 11th 21:33, Aly Gobin finished 45th with a time of 24:51, Lilly Clark finished 50th with a time of 25:43 and Zoee Edie finished 64th with a time of 28:29.

"We have a bunch of talented, and hard working individuals, but it takes those individuals working together to win as a team," Coach Clevenger said. "They dealt with a few setbacks this year, and it taught them the value of the team.They did it for each other."

Williams actually set a school record for her time at state.

"She worked really hard to try to get under 20, and it happened at the right time. She put in the work, and she was rewarded for it," Coach Clevenger said. "It was beautiful watching her battle on the course. I am truly proud of what she accomplished."