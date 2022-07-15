Carroll, IA — A pair of errors had substantial consequences in the Mustangs' 6-3 loss to the Carroll Merchants on Friday at Merchants Park.
The game's opening score came in the bottom of the first on an error by Mustangs first baseman Jack Wagner, allowing a Merchant's baserunner to score an unearned run. The Merchants scored again on a two RBI single from B. Frieter with the bases loaded, giving them a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
The two teams failed to string together hits in the next three innings, though the Mustangs were able to strand two Carroll runners in the bottom of the third.
Camden Lutz started on the mound for the Mustangs, allowing seven hits and committing three errors in five innings pitched. Jay Greco and Michael Infranca pitched in relief, allowing two hits apiece through three innings.
The Mustangs got on the board in the top of the fifth, with Tyler Petrosino running in on a single from Noah Bodenhousen. Third baseman Michael Paule flied out with bases loaded to end their best scoring opportunity of the game.
The Merchants matched the Mustangs' previous inning output with a one RBI double in the bottom of the fifth, then scored on an error and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to give them a 6-1 lead late in the game.
Paule connected for the Mustangs' biggest hit of the game in the eighth inning, a two RBI home run to cut the deficit in half. But soon after, Wagner was picked off at second and Petrosino struck out swinging to put a premature end to another promising inning.
Noah Dutler took the mound in the final inning for the Merchants, throwing a pair of strikeouts to secure the victory.
