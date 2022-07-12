CLARINDA, Ia. — The Mustangs participated in a doubleheader against the Des Moines Prospects on Tuesday at Principal Park, resulting in a 15-1 win and a (BLANK).
ST. JOSEPH MUSTANGS 15, DES MOINES PROSPECTS 1
In their first outing of the day, the Mustangs achieved a run rule victory as the offense exploded for 14 hits across the seven innings played.
Garron Johnson got the win on the mound for the Mustangs, pitching six innings and allowing just two hits and two walks. Michael Infranca finished the game, throwing one strikeout.
After a quiet first inning, third baseman Mason Holton drove in the first run of the game on a one run single to left field, and Jaxon Himel connected for another RBI single to left field on the next at bat.
The Mustangs scored in each remaining inning in the game, with one run in the third, four in the fourth, and three in the fifth and sixth.
Bryce Hall scored the only run of the game for the Prospects in the fifth inning on a fielding error.
First baseman Ryan Koski and shortstop Dylan Carey led the Mustangs in runs batted in, with Koski going 2-for-4 while Carey went 1-for-4. Koski also connected on a pair of doubles.
Second baseman Noah Boudenhousen, designated hitter Michael Paule and left fielder Trevor McCollum also drove in multiple runners. The team combined for four runs via sacrifice fly.
ST. JOSEPH MUSTANGS (blank), DES MOINES PROSPECTS (blank)
