For more than a decade, Johnny Coy has left his mark on the St. Joseph Mustangs.

“I just was having so much fun being assistant and being under coach Johnson that I didn’t really think too much about being the head coach, and when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped all over it. And it’s been a perfect match ever since,” Coy said.

Coy enters his third season as manager of the Mustangs this year. Before he was at the helm, Coy was an assistant coach before taking the reigns from previous manager Matt Johnson, who retired in 2017 after nine seasons and five league titles.

Coy has been a familiar face around the program for years. In 2009, he finished his season at Wichita State with intentions of playing summer collegiate baseball.

With Dan Gerson forming the St. Joseph Mustangs and a revitalized Phil Welch Stadium in the works in 2008, the Benton alum joined his hometown team’s inaugural team.

“I was one of the first players signed, so I got to play in ’09 and ’10. I got to see how much fun this atmosphere is and how many fans were able to come to the games and support the local team,” Coy said.

Coy made an indelible impact in his very first game on the field.

On May 28, 2009, Coy stepped into the batter’s box for the first time with two men on base in the first inning.

The first pitch he saw cleared the fences, and Coy became the man who hit the first home run in the club’s history.

“Now being able to be in charge of it and and bring the players in and put my own team together, it’s so rewarding and it never gets old every single day. I come out here to the field and it just feels like the first time every time,” Coy said.

Coy treats his team with the same enthusiasm. One of the first players he signed as manager, Mack Stephenson, has been with Coy since the start.

“The dude is overwhelmingly positive. He’s such a good person to be around, but he also just brings a good energy. He always never loses his cool, always believes in (everything) that you can do to the best of your ability,” Stephenson said.

Recruiting players and forming bonds is a highlight for Coy as the head coach, a task that lasts almost all year long.

“I enjoy it. It is so much fun,” Coy said. “I love meeting new players from all over the country and talking to coaches all over the country and just building those connections and those relationships all over.”

Stephenson added it’s a part of the team culture.

“Winning a trophy is fun and going out there and pitching is a blast, but I just love coming to the field every day and getting to be around 30 other guys who live and breathe baseball and form bonds with them and kind of get to know them and come in as 30 strangers and then by the end of the season, you’re like, ‘Wow, I know these guys, I’m going to be really sorry to see them go.’ And Johnny does a good job of helping incorporate that sense,” Stephenson said.

In his second year at the helm, Coy guided the Mustangs to their sixth MINK League Championship in program history in 2019.

As he looks to continue the winning ways for the program, Coy does so behind fulfilling his own full circle moment.

“The most important thing is getting these guys comfortable playing the game of baseball. They’re so young in their college careers that they just need reps, they need to get better because the ultimate goal is these guys get better and better and better … Just giving guys experiences like this. These are lifelong experiences that they’ll never forget. There’s guys that I played with ’09 and ’10 and we still talk about how much fun it was playing for the Mustangs and that’s why we’re able to have an alumni game, guys come back and those overall experiences will never go away.”

“Yeah, it’s just so much fun,” Coy said.