Spain Ukrainian Art

A man looks at artwork by Ukrainian artist Vasyl Yermilov called 'Nove Mystetstvo' during the inauguration of the Ukraine art exposition at the Thyssen-Bornemisza museum on Nov. 28 in Madrid, Spain. 

 Associated Press

MADRID — Against a backdrop of Russian bombardments, border closures and a nail-biting 2,150-mile truck journey across Europe, Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with the National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of 20th century Ukrainian avant-garde artworks to Madrid for a unique exhibition and a show of support for the war-torn country.

“In The Eye Of The Hurricane. Modernism in Ukraine 1900-1930s,” opens to the public Tuesday, featuring some 70 works mostly from the Kyiv gallery and the country's theater, music and cinema museum. It will run until next April.

