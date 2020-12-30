The ice storm that made its way through Northwest Missouri on Tuesday night knocked out the power for about 21,000 Evergy customers. Nearly half still were without power Wednesday morning.

The storm brought a mixture of snow, rain and freezing temperatures. This weighed down and broke power lines and branches that caused more than 400 outages, affecting thousands of residents, from St. Joseph to Platte City.

On Gene Field Road near North Belt Highway, a large tree limb snapped from the weight of ice and took down all the power lines in its path. A house on the street lost power around midnight. The residents of the house said the power still was out as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Throughout Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the St. Joseph Fire Department was the first to respond to downed power lines or blown transformers. Throughout the night, the fire department received 197 calls related to the power outages.

“That's really a lot of calls,” said David Richey, the St. Joseph Fire Department battalion chief. “When we are at that point, then whoever calls in next just gets the next available truck. Most trucks have an area they stay in and when it gets to that point, there's just no area, you just go to whatever comes up next, because it's a safety issue.”

However, there isn’t much the fire department can do. When they arrive on the scene, they make sure there are no large fires and that downed power lines aren’t creating a safety concern.

“There's not always anything we can do about it because it is electrified, so you don't want to put water on it,” said Richey. “There's a lot of times it'll just go out itself. We will go check to make sure it's not getting worse.”

In the meantime, Evergy responds to situations based on priority. They will fix outages in the order of how many people are most affected.

“First we need to get the backbone back on for people to get power to you throughout the region and throughout the town,” said Dan Hegeman the north district community business manager for Evergy. “Then we'll restore power to a neighborhood and then we will restore power to a street and then we will restore power to that individual customer. The idea is to try to get as many people back on with one fix as possible.”

Evergy had more than 160 linemen and 45 tree crew members working through the night to restore power. The outages became so bad that Evergy called additional employees from Maryville and Mound City.

“It (the storm) was isolated in Buchanan County and northern Platte County areas, a little bit of Andrew County, so that allowed us to mobilize crews from other areas to come in and assist us with the power restoration,” Hegeman said.

By 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the number of customers without power decreased from 21,500 to 8,000. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, only 835 Evergy customers were without power.

However, there still may be downed power lines. Evergy said to always treat a downed line as live and dangerous, to stay at least 10 feet away and call 911 and Evergy.

Hegeman said the total cost of these restorations is unknown until all the outages have been fixed.

The City of St. Joseph also took action following the storm. Crews with the public works and transportation department worked throughout the night and into Wednesday salting routes and removing about 150 downed trees and branches that were impeding traffic, according to a city press release. This effort could take a week, especially with another storm arriving Friday.

The expected forecast Friday includes 3-6 inches of snow and sleet, while Kansas City and Platte City will experience an ice storm with freezing rain.

The recent ice storm created a number of problems, and the upcoming snow storm will only add issues to the damaged trees and downed power lines.