The Central boys were able to withstand all that Benton gave them, elevating for a 62-59 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday at CHS Coliseum in the first game of the regular season.

Central head coach Jacob Kimble said he’s always excited to manage a win against an city opponent.

“I always say the first one is the hardest to get, and Benton made it really hard. They’re well-coached, and they’re tough to guard, so I was really proud of the way we handled things down the stretch, made some free throws, handled the clock well down the stretch,” Kimble said. “We had some really balanced scoring too. It was a fun night for city teams to play and a close game is always fun. To end with a win, we feel really fortunate.”

The Indians kept the Cardinals at bay throughout the first half, matching each score by Benton with one of their own.

Crucial to their success was ball distribution, moving the ball around to find the best shot available on any given possession.

Senior Brett Main led all Central scorers with 13 points, but senior guard Will Small and senior forward La’Var Felder were right behind with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Felder discussed the team’s unselfishness after the victory.

“On our team, we don’t have that one guy who is gonna score all of our points,” Felder said. “Any night, it can be anybody. We all can score, we all like to pass, so I think that’s going to help us a lot.”

The Indians led 33-30 at the half, but with just under 6 minutes remaining in the third they fell behind for the first time in the game.

Cardinals senior Bryce Richardson hit a deep jump shot to tie the game at 49-49, and a turnover turned into points for Benton on the next possession as well.

With Benton junior forward Kason Mauzey bludgeoning the Indians inside for consistent buckets, Central needed to show it could respond.

With the two teams struggling to pull ahead late in the game, a pair of takeaways from Felder and senior Brett Main helped put the Indians over the top.

“I think we play really hard, I was proud of the way we battled when we gave up the lead, being able to come back and hit a shot to tie it,” Kimble said. “Just the resiliency of the guys to not fold in that situation and push through that to get right back in the game.”

Felder emphasized the value of the transition and takeaways of their team identity.

“We like to play defense before we get on offense. Defense turns into points on offense, so we like to focus on that a lot.”

Central will travel to Liberty North on Dec. 1 for its next game action. Both the Benton boys and girls will take part in next week’s Savannah Tournament, also starting on Dec. 1.