Effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020, modifications to the City of St. Joseph’s Declaration and Order will be in effect. This amended Declaration and Order will be extended, amended, or withdrawn by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020; otherwise will be allowed to expire.
The modifications are as follows:
• Essential businesses, as defined in the Homeland Security guidance update on March 28, shall make reasonable efforts to perform only the activities that qualify the business as an essential business and other activities that materially support the activities that qualify the business as an essential business. Essential businesses shall make reasonable efforts to require people to remain separated by physical space of at least six feet.
• Individual travel which does not occur for the purposes of attending work at an essential business, or obtaining necessary food (including from restaurants), medicine, supplies, pet supplies or medical treatment is strongly discouraged. Travel in the course of participating in outdoor recreational activities may also occur.
• Appropriate actions may be taken with respect to any person or business that has failed to comply with, or attempted to fail or comply with, restrictions imposed by the amended Declaration and Order.
• Restaurants or taverns with retail-by-drink licenses that have suspended operation or limited service to drive-though, pickup, or delivery in compliance with the Declaration and Order can, to the extent allowed by state law and regulation, be allowed to sell intoxicating liquor in the original package, provided only original package products are sold for off-premise consumption; mixed drinks poured and repackaged by the retailer are not sold; and transactions occur by carry-out, pickup, or otherwise on the licensed premises in accordance with the Declaration and Order. For example, service must occur via pickup, orders must be placed in advance and not face-to-face, and restaurants and taverns must require six feet distance between people, and payment must occur on the licensed premises.
The following key elements of the Declaration and Order remain unchanged and in effect:
• Residents should continue to shelter in place by remaining at home and avoiding public places except when necessary to work, obtain food, supplies and medical treatment.
• When in public or participating in outdoor recreational activities, maintain a separation of physical space of at least six feet.
• Gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited, unless they are spaced six feet apart.
• Businesses which are non-essential are prohibited from operating.
• Businesses that provide services requiring contact between a service provider and the customer unless the service is for necessary medical treatment that has been ordered by a physician is prohibited. For example, hair salon services, nail salon services, tattooing and massage services.
• No more than 10 people, including employees, vendors and customers may be inside a convenience store or gas station at any one time.
• Restaurants, taverns, convenience stores and retail stores are prohibited from serving food or drinks for on-site consumption, can only serve customers via drive-through, pickup or delivery, cannot accept face-to-face orders for prepared food, require six feet distance between people picking up prepared food inside the establishment, and require people to wait outside the establishment during the preparation of prepared food orders.
• Facilities operated for entertainment and recreational purposes are prohibited from operating. For example, theaters, private clubs, fitness centers and bowling alleys.
• Grocery stores, pharmacies, or other retailers providing household goods as a substantial portion of their business are not required to close or limit occupancy or operation, provided the business’s facilities accommodate separation of occupants by at least six feet.
• Child care facilities are exempt.