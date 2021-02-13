BY THE NUMBERS: COVID-19 in Missouri Prisons

Editor’s Note: The following data is best viewed on a desktop computer or tablet. Viewing on a phone may have varied results.

The Missouri Department of Corrections tracks COVID-19 on a day-to-day basis, but does not keep a log of those changes. The most recent day’s data can be found on this website. When News-Press NOW requested historical data, the Missouri Department of Corrections sent images captured from that page. The page is not updated every day, and there are large gaps in the data.

To see a specific facility, click the icon to the right of the graph title and select the desired facility or deselect a facility to remove it from the graph.