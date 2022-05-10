ST. LOUIS — Cedric Mullins and Tyler Nevin each homered and Kyle Bradish struck out 11 over seven strong innings, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Mullins also added three singles and a stolen base in a 4-for-5 night. Anthony Santander added three hits, including a RBI double for Baltimore.
It was the Orioles’ first time playing at the new Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006.
But the Cardinals were the ones to have a historic moment when Harrison Bader hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth — the first for St. Louis at the current Busch Stadium and first for the Cardinals at home since 1985. The ball hit the wall in center and caromed toward left field away Mullins. Bader raced around the bases behind Yadier Molina, who had doubled, and scored standing up without a throw.
Fernando Vina was the last Cardinal to hit an inside-the-park HR, Oct. 2, 2001, in Milwaukee. There’ve been two other inside-the-parkers in the current Busch Stadium by opposing teams. The last Cardinal to do it at home was Vince Coleman on May 21, 1985, at Busch Stadium II.
Bradish (1-1) pitched seven innings for his longest outing this season and his first career win. He gave up four hits, including the homer to Bader. A double play in the first two innings helped him work around two singles.
Dillon Tate later gave up a leadoff homer in the ninth to St. Louis rookie Brendan Donovan, the first HR of his career. The Cardinals then got a single off Tate, followed by a wild pitch and a hit batter, which made Baltimore put in Felix Bautista. He got the final out for his first career save.
Mullins hit a one-out, two-run home run into the right field bullpen, scoring Chris Owings. It was his fifth home run and first two of his 14 RBIs to happen away from home.
Nevin gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead when he hit a one-out home run into the left field bullpen in the fourth, leading St. Louis to pull rookie pitcher Packy Naughton (0-1).
It was Naughton’s first start for the Cardinals and his second appearance. He gave up five hits, three earned runs and had two strikeouts. Naughton was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in March after being designated for assignment by the Angels.
The Orioles added a run on a Santander’s double for a 4-0 lead.
Trey Manchini made it 5-0 with a RBI single in the sixth off Nick Wittgren. A heads-up play by Wittgren lessened the damage with two on and no outs when he let a pop bunt by Owings drop to double up the two lead runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.