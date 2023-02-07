Peru Landslides

Residents walk on a street covered with debris caused by a landslide Tuesday in Camana, Peru.

 Associated Press

SECOCHA, Peru — Residents of five small gold-mining villages in southern Peru's Arequipa region struggled Tuesday to salvage belongings after landslides caused by strong rains killed at least 12 people and dragged mud, water and rocks that turned precarious homes and other buildings into rubble.

In the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, on the edges of a depleted mining extraction area in Camaná province, people desperately searched for anything they could salvage amid the mud.

