A small group of University of Missouri students want change.

They are seeking the abolishment of the university’s police department, among other grievances.

The Abolitionists at Mizzou group held its first protest Friday at the University of Missouri Police Department, with about a dozen students participating.

The group appears to have formed Oct. 23, based on social media postings.

It has seven demands of the university, the first being the removal of the campus police department.

The focus for the Abolitionist group at this time is protesting and raising awareness. The protest also served as a canned food drive for Tiger Pantry.

There are future protests planned, and decisions are being made as to locations. The group also plans further canned food drives and other ways to help the Columbia community.

“That is the best way spread the message we don’t need cops, but we need to address social problems in different ways,” Noah Wright, who runs the group’s Twitter account, said.

While the university is open to having discussions with students about changes they want, it does not respond to demands, university spokesperson Christian Basi said.

“It will depend on what they are asking to change,” he said. “What we would do is try to determine who are the stakeholders that need to be involved from the university side of things.”

Each of the Abolitionist group demands have different goals, so they likely would be meeting with several different divisions. They still would need to come to administration with the goal of having a conversation and not giving demands, Basi said.

“The police chief has already said we are always open to having discussions with students about what we do, how we do it, how things are set up,” Basi said. “They are very open about their policies, procedures and training.”

MU has a problem with over-policing Wright said, adding MU and Columbia Police Departments both have jurisdiction on campus.

That is not the case, Basi said.

There are agreements, though, between the two departments and MU Police can ask for assistance from Columbia officers.

“Columbia Police Department cannot make an arrest on campus without us asking them to come in and assist first,” Basi said.

The university does not have any specific policy relating to protests. It does have policies relating to disruption of university operations, however. This could end up affecting protests, but they are not specifically targeted by campus policies, Basi said.

The university policies refer to time, place and manner in which events or incidents occur.

Sound amplification, as an example, needs a permit for on-campus events, which could have everything and nothing to do with protests, Basi said.

“A single individual cannot go into our facilities and disrupt business, the operations of the university,” he said, adding this could be a protest or someone yelling about class registrations in the registrar’s office.

Wright hopes the group’s demands become part of the main discourse on campus.

“I don’t think the MUPD will be abolished today, but I think we are setting into motion events that hopefully will lead to that,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MU students call for abolishment of campus police department.