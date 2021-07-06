Missouri State Highway Patrol shares the holiday weekend statistics from across the state.
According to a news release, troopers worked 312 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries and all seven fatalities. Troopers also made 144 DWI arrests and 81 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.
There 12 boating crashes, which included four injuries and one fatality. Troopers made eight BWI arrests and 43 drug arrests. There were no drownings.
During the holiday period last year, 15 people were killed and 671 injured statewide in Missouri over the holiday in 1,356 traffic crashes. Troopers arrested 145 people for driving while intoxicated last year. Over the 2020 July Fourth holiday, there were 14 boating crashes, which included seven injuries and zero fatalities. Two drowned during last year's holiday. Troopers made seven boating while intoxicated arrests during the 2020 counting period.
There were no fatalities reported in northwest Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.