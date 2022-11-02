Red wine bottle and glass on old barrel.

A bottle of red wine sits on an old barrel.

 Getty Images

The town of Augusta, population 293, may soon be the hottest tourist attraction in the Midwest. Plans are underway for a 150 million dollar project, including a hotel, exclusive golf course, yacht, and the resurrection of a 163-year-old winery.

Long before Napa Valley was synonymous with winemaking, the Missouri River Valley was the heart of the American wine industry.

