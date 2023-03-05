Kansas St West Virginia Basketball

Kansas State guard Cam Carter shoots past West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. during the first half of a game on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

 Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Emmitt Matthews’ last regular-season home game at West Virginia was even better than he had envisioned.

Matthews played for Washington a year ago before returning to West Virginia, where he had spent his first three seasons. When Washington’s Senior Day ceremony was held almost a year ago to the day, Matthews said he closed his eyes and imagined being back in Morgantown.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.