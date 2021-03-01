The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination has been approved for emergency use authorization, and is expected to make it’s way across the country and into more people’s arms. Spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Lisa Cox, said the state is set to receive the first doses on Wednesday. With a new vaccine means more doses. For a lot of states, however, this may be some concerning news.

There are a number of states across the country, New York in particular, that are having issues keeping vaccines from expiring. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines don’t last very long, and require extreme cold temperatures for storage. This Johnson & Johnson shot, however, does not require such storage, and is a single-shot, compared to those that need a booster.

Here in St. Joseph, however, the vaccination clinic at East Hills Mall hasn’t had the issue of expiring vaccines. Chief Medical Officer for Mosaic Life Care Dr. Davin Turner said the only issues they’ve encountered are needles malfunctioning, and assures it’s only happened to a handful of vaccines. Additionally, he said the clinic does has implemented two strategies to help avoid leftovers. First, a waitlist.

“If we’re having some no shows or we find that we’re going to have a little extra vaccine, we are calling people to get them in,” Turner said. “We don’t want to waste vaccine.”

The second strategy has been making sure not to prepare more vaccines than expected. That requires taking count of no-shows and creating estimates about how many vaccines will be needed in one day.

“If we think we’re doing 1000 folks today, and we know our no show rate is, say 10%, we’ll have about 850-900 vaccines ready to go,” Dr. Turner said. “If we find that more people are showing up, we just bring extra vaccine over.”

Dr. Turner said it only takes around 20 minutes to prepare a vaccine, and the ability to transfer is easy because of the location of the clinic and the hospital. This proximity will be helpful in the long run, as Missouri moves into Phase 1B, Tier 3 on March 15. This allows for more essential workers to get vaccinated, like teachers, grocery store employees, childcare workers, etc. Thus, more doses to be given out.

Remember to register for the vaccine at mymlc.com/vaccine.