Mosaic Life Care has been using experimental drugs when they have been approved for treatment of COVID-19 patients, and now they have another option that will be used on a certain population of COVID-19 patients.

Bamlanivimab is an infusion medication that will be given as an outpatient medicine for patients fulfilling specific criteria.

Mosaic started the medication Tuesday and has set up an area in the overflow of the emergency room where medical professionals can offer the medication to people on an IV which takes an hour to administer, and then patients have to wait for up to two hours and be monitored before they are able to go home, Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said.

Turner said one in 18 patients treated with Bamlanivimab can avoid hospitalization.

"If we have enough doses to treat 73 people, that would reduce admissions, out of those 73 we highly suspect will be admitted four or five of those would avoid admission to the hospital," Turner said.

Turner said Bamlanivimab's impact may be somewhat small, but when bed space is tight any advantage can help the hospital.

Turner said they have not received the drug Regeneron, an antibody drug that has become popular, but he does expect they will be potentially receiving the drug from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"As soon as we get them (drugs), we certainly are putting process in place to administer them, based on the criteria set," Turner said.

As of now, Mosaic is providing hospitalized COVID-19 patients with Remdesivir, convalescent antibody plasma, and the steroid Dexamethasone. The treatments all depend on the symptoms the patient is exhibiting.

Turner said the as of Tuesday the hospital is at 26 patients taking Rmedesivir and they have enough vials of Remdesivir currently to treat an additional 64 patients. Turner said they are continuing to use the plasma as it is a mainstay in treatments as well as Dexamethasone.