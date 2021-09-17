Mosaic Life Care Foundation has announced 2022 Nursing Fellowship and Lowell C. Kruse Healthy Choices. Healthy Lives. Scholarship recipients.
Five students are 2022 Nursing Fellowship recipients and will each be awarded $10,000. This year’s recipients were chosen from applicants enrolled in nursing programs throughout the Mosaic Life Care service region.
The Nursing Fellowship lays the foundation for a nursing career. Following graduation and successful obtainment of a valid nursing license to practice in the state of Missouri, each recipient will be partnered with a professional mentor throughout his or her first three years of employment with Mosaic. Fellows also will participate in community engagement opportunities.
The 2022 Nursing Fellows are:
Allison DeVoe, St. Joseph, Missouri Western State University.
Mitch Dunlap, Albany, Missouri, Missouri Western State University.
Margaret Gaunce, St. Joseph, Missouri Western State University.
Wendy Romero, St. Joseph, Missouri Western State University.
Kiersten Shoemaker, St. Joseph, Missouri Western State University.
Two Lowell C. Kruse Healthy Choices. Healthy Lives. Scholarship recipients each will be awarded $10,000 to help offset tuition costs. The Kruse Scholarship provides financial assistance to a first-year, full-time graduate student studying in areas leading to improved quality of life for the residents of Mosaic’s service region. This includes careers in health care administration, early childhood development, not-for-profit management and educational leadership.
The 2022 Kruse Scholars are:
Ethan Blair, St. Joseph, University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Kat Talbot, St. Joseph, Missouri Western State University.
Details about scholarship opportunities and eligibility can be found at www.mlcfoundation .com/healthytogether/ scholarships.
