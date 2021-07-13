After uncertainty around the event, the 2021 Red Rally is officially on. The celebration will be July 30 at the Felix Street Square.
Mosaic Life Care made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, and one big change from 2019’s Red Rally is that there will be no Chiefs personnel downtown due to NFL safety protocols. But KC Wolf will be there as well as the “Sounds of Summer” concert series which will have the Phil Vandel Band playing at 6:30 p.m.
“We are certainly excited to have the Kansas City Chiefs back for training camp and we always want to celebrate but it is a little different this year as we are going through the pandemic,” said Joey Austin, the Public Information Officer for Mosaic Life Care.
There will be safety recommendations at the camp, although none will be enforced. Mosaic Life Care is asking that people follow just a couple of guidelines during the celebration.
“Come down and celebrate with your friends and family,” Austin said. “We are also asking that you consider being vaccinated, if you don’t know the vaccination status with those around you, that you wear a mask and that you practice good hand hygiene when appropriate.”
Just like in 2019, there will be plenty of food and beverages as well as activities to enjoy in Felix Street Square.
“We will for sure have the beer tents set up, we have D&G cooking out of the concessions building. They are bringing all kinds of fun signature D&G dishes,” said Christy George, downtown liaison for the St. Joseph Downtown Association. “We have face painting and a lot of activities going on.”
This is the first Chiefs event in town since Chiefs training camp in 2019, and the downtown business center is ready for it. The sales from the 2019 Red Rally beat every other downtown event out for concession sales and George expects the same for this year.
“It was great for downtown and great for people coming to camp and gave them a reason to come and see how awesome it is,” George said.
Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western starts July 28 with the first practice open to the public July 29. The Chiefs will be in town all the way through Aug. 18 up to the first preseason game of the 2021-22 network.
