Mortgage Rates

A sign is displayed outside a home in May in Wheeling, Illinois. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed over 6% this week for the first time since the housing crash of 2008, threatening to sideline even more homebuyers from a rapidly cooling housing market.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 6.02% from 5.89% last week. The long-term average rate has more than doubled since a year ago and is the highest it's been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse triggered the Great Recession. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.86%.

