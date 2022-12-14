Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 21 Photo Gallery

France’s Randal Kolo Muani is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team’s second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco on Wednesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

 Associated Press

AL KHOR, Qatar — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use.

France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco’s proud fight once and for all.

