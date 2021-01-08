Makyla S. Dawson Curtin of St. Joseph was named to the Dean’s List at Morningside College for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a C-.
