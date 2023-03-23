Morning House Fire on 22nd Fire crews responded to a fire call near 22nd and 27th street in the early hours this morning, temporarily closing 22nd Mar 23, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crews were on the scene before sunrise this morning after the call came in for a house fire off of 22nd Street just south of Cedar Street.Smoke could be seen billowing from the gable ends of the house and fire crews were using oxygen masks to enter the home in the search for residents.The St. Joseph Fire Department reported that there were people in the home when the fire broke out but they all escaped. Morning commuters may have seen a disruption if they were traveling through the area as fire trucks and ambulances were blocking the street as responders cleared the scene. 22nd Street has since reopened to normal traffic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Security And Public Safety × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +3 Local News Effort recognizes females in business for Women's History Month Public Safety Missing girl and boyfriend could be heading to St. Joseph 1:40 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: Spring flood outlook Government CIP committee begins to consider projects More Local News → 0:48 Cool and gray Thursday 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.