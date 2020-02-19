Kansas St Texas Tech Basketball

Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke lays the ball up in front of Kansas State’s Levi Stockard during the first half in Lubbock, Texas. on Wednesday.

 Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer right after Cartier Diarra missed an easy breakaway dunk that would have tied the score midway through the second half, and Texas Tech beat Kansas State 69-62 on Wednesday night.

Moretti’s 3 for a five-point lead came after a pass he wasn’t expecting bounced off his back to Diarra, who had a clear path to the basket but tried a windmill slam that clanged off the back of the rim.

Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey had 17 points to help the Red Raiders (17-9, 8-5 Big 12) keep sole possession of third place in the conference, a game ahead of No. 17 West Virginia.

Kyler Edwards scored 14 points as Texas Tech bounced back from a loss to Oklahoma State that ended a three-game winning streak and knocked them out of the Top 25 after just one week back in the poll.

Xavier Sneed had 15 points for the last-place Wildcats (9-17, 2-11), whose six-game losing streak is their longest since 2005, a season after tying Texas Tech for the Big 12 regular-season championship.

Moretti finished 4 of 10 from long range and tied Edwards and Ramsey for the team lead with four assists. Edwards, who had a career-high 24 points in a win at Kansas State in January, was 5 of 9 from the field.

Antonio Gordon hit a pair of 3s just 10 seconds apart as the Wildcats trimmed a 13-point deficit with 1:37 remaining to five with 38 seconds to go. But Kansas State couldn’t get any closer. Gordon scored 14 points, and Diarra had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Diarra’s ill-fated dunk attempt came right after his nifty reverse layup had pulled the Wildcats within two. It was a symbolic moment for a team headed for a losing record after three straight 20-win seasons under coach Bruce Weber. Kansas State is headed for its worst record in 20 years.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have been difficult to figure out coming off the best season in school history, which ended with a loss to Virginia in overtime in the national championship game. They’ll be favored in the next three games before finishing the regular season against the Big 12’s two best teams: top-ranked Baylor on the road and No. 3 Kansas at home.