Morel mushrooms are expected to be abundant this spring in Missouri as hunters head to the field.

Malissa Briggler, state botanist for the Missouri Department of Conservation , said she expects morels to peak in the next two to three weeks.

She said soil temperature reaching between 52 and 55 degrees along with adequate rainfall are the two biggest factors impacting morel growth.

Briggler said there are four morel mushroom species found in Missouri. She said while the true morels in the state are edible, there are also false morals that can cause illness.

A mushroom hunter can use key physical characteristics to distinguish between an edible morel and a false morel. When a true morel is cut in half, it will be completely hollow inside, while a false morel will be solid when cut down the center.

Briggler said the department encourages residents to be confident in their identification before eating wild mushrooms.

She said mushrooms can be found near waterways and at the bottom of trees such as elm and sycamore. Mushrooms often can be found near dying trees.

“I’ve found them in some pretty unusual places before, including in a prairie after a prescribed burn,” Briggler said.

She said the morel itself is the fruit of the fungus and the majority of the fungus remains underground.

“By picking the mushroom, it’s essentially no different than picking apples off an apple tree,” Briggler said. “You aren’t doing any harm to the fungus, you’re just removing that fruiting body from the organism.”

The conservation department also recommends collecting mushrooms in a basket and not a plastic bag in order to prevent the mushrooms from decaying.

“Mushrooms are spread by spores, so they can pop up in areas where you haven’t seen them before and they can stop showing up where they had been for years just because the conditions of that spot change,” Briggler said.

No permits are required to hunt mushrooms for personal consumption. She said mushrooms can be collected from conservation department land for personal use, but those mushrooms can’t be sold to others for profit and must be for personal consumption.

A free publication created by the conservation department on how to identify wild mushrooms can be found online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/page/MushroomGuide.pdf.