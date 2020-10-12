More to removing abandoned buildings than demolition

St. Joseph is an old, historic city that has houses and buildings to show for it.

Abandoned buildings are something that have steadily developed over the years that can ultimately lead to neglect of the property.

The problem of abandoned buildings in the city is caused by the population remaining the same over the years while structures have continued to increase despite the lack of growth in population size.

“At this point in time, St. Joseph actually has more structures than they have the demand for housing in our community,” said Clint Thompson, director of planning and community development, “That lack of demand based on the current population can cause a higher vacancy rate.”

A part of the city’s mission is to attempt to remove the various vacant structures either through preservation methods or salvaging the property. If the building has become beyond repair or becomes too dangerous to reside in the community, demolition may be the result.

The goal isn’t immediately demolition but rather for preservation of these properties. Demolition is not always the answer to help the community look more presentable, on the contrary it can create different forms of blight.

“Sometimes people can mistakenly think of demolition as a way to cure blight,” said Isobel McGowan, president of the Historic St. Joseph Foundation, “So, to me demolition does not cure blight, it creates a new blight, a different blight, a vacancy blight.”

The city’s hope is to work with property owners in maintaining their properties to prevent them from becoming dangerous and needing to be permanently removed from the community.

“How can we work with property owners to ensure that they are maintaining and working to keep their properties up to the minimum property maintenance code so that the city doesn't have to take action,” said Thompson.

To combat demolition, the city created a new program, vacant residential plan, that aims to identify properties ahead of the building being listed as dangerous or being in need of demolition.

This program so far has identified around 250 abandoned buildings around St. Joseph that they are trying to reestablish as working entities within the area.

Many of these buildings that have become abandoned have a rich history that make up St. Joseph’s identity and character. Preserving these buildings not only draws people to visit, but it is important in sustaining the future of the city.