Missouri recorded 3,539 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Cases are up by 212 from 3,327 Wednesday, a 6.4% increase.

Deaths increased from 58 to 77.

In St. Joseph, a Clarios employee at the local assembly plant tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for the company. The employee was last in the facility on March 25 and is currently in self-isolation.

Daviess County announced its first case of COVID-19 Thursday morning. No information about that patient was released.

As of Thursday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 583 tests, with 15 returning a positive result, 462 a negative result and 106 still pending. Of the confirmed cases, 13 are St. Joseph outpatients, one is a St. Joseph inpatient and one is an Albany inpatient.