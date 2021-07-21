The Brown County Fair kept 4-Hers and their families busy this week in Horton.
A walk around the livestock barn gives visitors a peek at poultry, lambs, sheep, cattle and much more. Everywhere you turned, kids were busy learning and showing their animals or projects.
The Blue Building was full of projects including crafts, horticulture, clothing, photography and more.
A few events were last week with 4-Hers bringing in their projects all day Thursday and on Friday the dog show, pet show and fashion revue were held.
Monday, the animals arrived as the livestock barn was set up for the week’s events. Tuesday the showing started and continued through Thursday with other special events including pony rides, face painting, the annual parade, a pedal power tractor pull, bounce houses, BBQ, Holle’s Dance Studio performance and the Tim Strathman Band to name a few.
On Friday, the fair wrapped up with awards program, livestock sale and, of course, clean-up and the trip home with pride in a good week’s work.
Watch upcoming editions of the Hiawatha World for fair results and additional photos.
