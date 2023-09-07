Congress Infrastructure

From left, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speak to each other during a luncheon with Senate Republicans in 2021 at the Capitol in Washington.

 Associated Press

TOPEKA — U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran of Kansas are objecting to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision to reverse its approval of a plan to more equitably distribute electricity transmission facility costs from heavy wind-producing states such as Kansas to other member states in the Southwest Power Pool.

“It is FERC’s statutory obligation to make sure costs are allocated in a manner that is roughly commensurate with the benefits received,” Moran said. “I urge the commission to work with stakeholders to create a reasonable cost allocation plan that does not overburden Kansas ratepayers.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.