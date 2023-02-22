Meat and chees

This photo shows a buffet of meats and cheeses. 

 Metro Creative

Culinary options multiply when individuals and families are open to trying different foods and recipes. There are many protein sources individuals can consider, and pork ranks highly among them. Pork is consumed worldwide and, when enjoyed in moderation, can be part of a healthy diet.

According to WebMD, ground, cooked pork comes in at roughly 297 calories for a 3.4-ounce serving. One such serving of pork offers 25.7 grams of protein and is richer in thiamine than other red meats like beef and lamb. Thiamine is a B vitamin that is vital to a range of bodily needs. Selenium found in pork is essential for thyroid function.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.