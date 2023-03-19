Valspar Golf

Taylor Moore drives on the second hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament on Sunday at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida. 

 Associated Press

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Taylor Moore delivered the clutch shots to move into contention, closed with a 4-under 67 and won the Valspar Championship on Sunday when he avoided the mistakes that cost Jordan Spieth and Adam Schenk.

In only his second year on the PGA Tour, the 29-year-old who grew up outside Oklahoma City is now headed to the Masters next month.

