APTOPIX Brazil Amazon Drought

Houseboats sit amid drought-impacted land near the Solimões River on Oct. 19 in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil. 

 Associated Press

TEFE, Brazil — Just months after enduring floods that destroyed crops and submerged entire communities, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought that, at least in some areas, is the worst in decades. The low level of the Amazon River, at the center of the largest drainage system in the world, has put dozens of municipalities under alert.

The fast-decreasing river water level is due to lower-than-expected rainfall during August and September, according to Luna Gripp, a geosciences researcher who monitors the western Amazon's river levels for the Brazilian Geological Survey.

